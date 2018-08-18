Saturday, August 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Reuters 18 August, 2018 09:35 IST

US judge blocks programs that allow players to cheat at Grand Theft Auto

David Zipperer has been stopped from selling programs help players cheat at Grand Theft Auto.

A federal judge on Thursday awarded Take-Two Interactive Software, the maker of the 'Grand Theft Auto' series, a preliminary injunction to stop a Georgia man from selling programs that it said helps players cheat at the best-selling video game

Take-Two had accused David Zipperer of selling computer programs called Menyoo and Absolute that let users of the “Grand Theft Auto V” multiplayer feature Grand Theft Auto Online cheat by altering the game for their own benefit, or “griefing” other players by altering their gameplay without permission.

A promotion for the computer game

A promotion for the computer game "Grand Theft Auto Five" is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California. Image: Reuters

US District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan said Take-Two was likely to show that Zipperer infringed its “Grand Theft Auto V” copyright and that his programs would cause irreparable harm to its sales and reputation by discouraging users from buying its video games.

Stanton also said an injunction would serve the public interest by encouraging Take-Two to invest more in video games and was appropriate because of the “high risk” that Zipperer, who claimed to be unemployed, could not afford damages.

The judge dismissed an unfair competition claim against Zipperer, who according to court papers lives in Ellabell, Georgia, west of Savannah.

A lawyer for Zipperer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Take-Two said in a statement it will keep pursuing legal actions to avert “disruptions” to its multiplayer gaming community.

The New York-based company has lost at least $ 5,00,000 because of Zipperer’s programs, according to its March 23 complaint.

The case is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc v Zipperer, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-02608.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

New York man shoots woman to death in hospital bed, kills self; police suspect familial ties between gunman and victim

Aug 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen being investigated for possible tax fraud, claims report

Aug 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018: Indian Consulate in New York to showcase Kathak dance fest at stunning Battery Park location on 15 August

Aug 14, 2018

QnA

Satyamev Jayate star John Abraham says he had to 'prove himself at every point' since he's an outsider

Aug 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Pro-Khalistani rally of Referendum 2020 designed by Pakistan fails to draw anti-India support in London

Aug 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Counter-protesters expected to dwarf white supremacists in Washington DC's 'Unite the Right' rally

Aug 12, 2018

science

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble telescope captures a rare image with 15,000 galaxies

Aug 17, 2018

Genetics

The slinky sister of CRISPR that 'skips' over regions in DNA that cause disease

Aug 17, 2018

Wheat Genome

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

Aug 17, 2018

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018