FP Trending

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has reportedly confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 will be compatible with Nintendo's consoles too.

As per a report by Eurogamer, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that to maintain compatibility with the older generation platforms, they have a next-generation content pipeline. According to him, here "you can build your assets or import them at the highest level of quality, the film level of quality that you'll run directly on next-generation consoles."

The CEO added that Unreal Engine 5 will run on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and other devices.

A report by Metro UK said that Epic confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) will be compatible with Nintendo's Switch. It cited Sweeny's interview with Eurogamer, where he was quoted as saying, "It has to because when Fortnite switches to Unreal Engine 5 late next year, we’ll continue supporting all nine platforms – well, nine, when you add the two new ones."

The advent of the UE5 will let developers think of games as holistic products that can exist from smartphones to PC. The engine will also help developers save time and cost, thus making their lives easier and more productive.

Epic Games has released the first look of Unreal Engine 5 last week with the demo of the game showcased on PlayStation 5.

The company through the demo tried to show the capability of UE5 and how it will help developers in creating the advanced next-generation game consoles.

What we knew till last week was that the new graphics engine will be available later in 2021 and support both next and current generation console along with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.