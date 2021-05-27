Thursday, May 27, 2021Back to
Unreal Engine 5 early access now available for all developers: All you need to know

This early access will help creators develop next-generation games for PCs, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.


FP TrendingMay 27, 2021 16:53:15 IST

Epic Games announced yesterday, 26 May that Unreal Engine 5 early access is now available for the developers. The company released a 15-minute tech demo video called Valley of the Ancient, in a blog, mentioning the new tools and features that will be available for early access. Unreal Engine was first showcased in May 2020 and is likely to get a full release in early 2022. The company claims that Unreal Engine 5 will allow the developers to create next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility.

Unreal Engine 5

The early access version will offer “memory, performance, quality improvements, and new features to benefit creators in all industries”. This will help creators develop next-generation games for PCs, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

Unreal Engine 5 will give other game development engines like Unity, CryEngine and will come with next-gen features like Nanite, Lumen, World Partition system, and more.  The Nanite technology will help developers add more details to a game at a large scale in lesser time. Lumen will calculate the lighting dynamics of a scene and adjust the frames accordingly, to make it look as natural as it can while helping developers save time. The World Partition system will allow team members to work on the same region in the same world, simultaneously.

To get Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, the developers need to visit the company’s official website for the game engine and sign up for the programme.

Six years old Unreal Engine 5 predecessor, Unreal Engine 4, continues to be one of the best game development platforms. It rules over the PS4 and Xbox One generation with games like Mortal Kombat 11, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and more.

tags

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


