Unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda from 1987 sells for $870,000 at auction

FP StaffJul 11, 2021 13:00:02 IST

Dallas: An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold on 9 July. An unnamed bidder bought the game after the bid began at $100,000.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece. This is the only copy from this production run we've ever offered in sealed condition, and may very well be the only one we ever offer in this elite level of preservation for many years,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

The game debuted in 1986 in Japan, and soon took over the gaming market in the US, going to become one of the most famous franchises in the history of video games. In the past, often a game has been discovered years after it was left in a drawer or a closet.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

