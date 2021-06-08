FP Trending

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be revealed on Saturday, 12 June at 9 pm CST (Sunday, 13 June at 12:30 am). The reveal is going to be at Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021. The gaming company has also shared two videos of the upcoming game. In the video, the lead producer of Rainbow Six Extraction Antoine Vimal du Monteil said that the game which was earlier known as Rainbow Six Quarantine has grown a lot since it was first announced.

Join our team in introducing the next chapter in the Rainbow Six franchise, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on June 12 at 12pm PT to watch the worldwide reveal⏰ pic.twitter.com/mb2TJVPQNQ — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 7, 2021

According to him, the heart of the experience is clearer: operators uniting against a common enemy, learning about the parasite and how to overcome it and protect each other.

Creative director of the game Patrik Methe said that they took the foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and have created a ‘modern, tactical and co-op shooter’. Methe says that there are going to be several challenges in the game as players will face an alien threat, but the goal will be to ensure that no one gets left behind.

The full reveal will be at Ubisoft Forward, announced community developer Richard Stanford in the video.

The company also shared a teaser of the Rainbow Six Extraction. The teaser shows how a new parasite has completely taken over a science lab.

