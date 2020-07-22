Wednesday, July 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Ubisoft top executives sent on leave, fired after mounting allegations of sexual harassment

Over three dozen current, former employees claim that past complaints haven’t surfaced, harassment has been ongoing for years.


tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2020 15:57:49 IST

Over the past few weeks, Paris-based gaming firm Ubisoft in under fire from over a dozen people over public claims of sexual harassment and abuse against its employees. The wave of allegations comes in light of the broader #MeToo movement making its way through the game industry. While Ubisoft isn't the only target of recent sexual harassment claims, it has been the most frequently flagged in the gaming industry.

Over three dozen current and former Ubisoft employees said in interviews that the claims, along with many former incidents that haven’t surfaced in the past, have been ongoing in the company for years, according to a wide-ranging Bloomberg Business report. Ubisoft, they said, took action in some cases but ignored, mishandled, or undermined most sexual harassment complaints against its staff.

Much of the harassment claims were directed at the company's executives, the report added.

Ubisoft top executives sent on leave, fired after mounting allegations of sexual harassment

Ubisoft. Image: Reuters

The group's chief creative officer, managing director of its Canadian studios and global head of human resources resigned from their positions soon after the allegations began to surface. Product and brand marketing manager Andrien Gbinigie and associate public relations director Stone Chin, were among those accused of "predatory behavior," in a report by Gamasutra. Ubisoft responded by saying it was "deeply concerned" about the accusations.

On 3 July, the company's CEO Yves Guillemot said Ubisoft had launched a series of investigations led by "independent third parties" into sexual misconduct at the company. Several staff departures followed, as more senior officials were let go and sent on leave citing breaches of the company's Code of Conduct.

"This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviours are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised," he said. Guillemot is also taking over the vacant creative leadership role in the company, promising "a complete overhaul of the way in which the creative teams collaborate."

In an official statement from Ubisoft on 26 June, they claimed to be "auditing...existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure [it] can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behavior."

The company is yet to publicly share any information from the ongoing investigation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft confirms game in teaser; Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame to play lead antagonist Anton

Jul 11, 2020
Far Cry 6: Ubisoft confirms game in teaser; Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame to play lead antagonist Anton
Ubisoft announces staff departures, says it wants to improve 'workplace culture'

Ubisoft

Ubisoft announces staff departures, says it wants to improve 'workplace culture'

Jul 13, 2020
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Elite Squad trailer released: Here is all you need to know

Ubisoft

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Elite Squad trailer released: Here is all you need to know

Jul 14, 2020
Easy, affordable, and varied: How no-frills mobile gaming industry thrives in India

Mobile Gaming

Easy, affordable, and varied: How no-frills mobile gaming industry thrives in India

Jul 15, 2020
Is online gaming for couch potatoes? Old-fashioned grind fuels million-dollar babies

SportsTracker

Is online gaming for couch potatoes? Old-fashioned grind fuels million-dollar babies

Jul 22, 2020
Physical stress to phishing: Real challenges of virtual gaming and how to counter them

SportsTracker

Physical stress to phishing: Real challenges of virtual gaming and how to counter them

Jul 08, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020