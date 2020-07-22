tech2 News Staff

Over the past few weeks, Paris-based gaming firm Ubisoft in under fire from over a dozen people over public claims of sexual harassment and abuse against its employees. The wave of allegations comes in light of the broader #MeToo movement making its way through the game industry. While Ubisoft isn't the only target of recent sexual harassment claims, it has been the most frequently flagged in the gaming industry.

Over three dozen current and former Ubisoft employees said in interviews that the claims, along with many former incidents that haven’t surfaced in the past, have been ongoing in the company for years, according to a wide-ranging Bloomberg Business report. Ubisoft, they said, took action in some cases but ignored, mishandled, or undermined most sexual harassment complaints against its staff.

Much of the harassment claims were directed at the company's executives, the report added.

The group's chief creative officer, managing director of its Canadian studios and global head of human resources resigned from their positions soon after the allegations began to surface. Product and brand marketing manager Andrien Gbinigie and associate public relations director Stone Chin, were among those accused of "predatory behavior," in a report by Gamasutra. Ubisoft responded by saying it was "deeply concerned" about the accusations.