Ubisoft reveals new free-to-play action RPG, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad: Here is all you need to know

The gamers might get to form a team of their favourite Clancy characters to take on a story-driven single-player campaign.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 18:35:54 IST

Ubisoft has revealed a new free-to-play action RPG, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad that will include favourite Clancy characters into a single release.

The official Tom Clancy's Elite Squad Twitter account posted about the release, writing, "Check out the trailer, secure your exclusive reward and unite the world’s elite!"

Ubisoft reveals new free-to-play action RPG, Tom Clancys Elite Squad: Here is all you need to know

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad. Image: Twitter

According to a report by Android Police, the game will play like a strategic military RPG based around popular Ubisoft titles like Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six.

The report mentions that the gamers will get to form a team of favourite Clancy characters to take on a story-driven single-player campaign. Players can also face-off against other players in an online PvP (players versus players) battle mode.

According to a video released by Ubisoft, a few playable Clancy characters are shown and brief snippets are highlighted.

A report by Games Radar says that Ubisoft first showed off Elite Squad back at E3 2019, revealing a game that looks similar to EA's Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. However, Elite Squad includes tactical operatives instead of Star Wars usuals.

It further mentions that one can head to the game's official website to pre-register and get an in-game reward, which is the Montagne's Tier 2 Weapon, an M1911 handgun.

The Android Police report cited an Ubisoft release that says for the first time players will be able to assemble characters like Caveira, Sam Fisher, El Sueño, Montagne, Nomad and more.

