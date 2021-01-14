tech2 News Staff

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have announced that they are working on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. The game's development will be led by Massive Entertainment and will utilise the company's proprietary Snowdrop engine. “The vast Star Wars lore is an incredible source of inspiration for our teams,” said Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of Ubisoft. “This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, and we are pleased to be working hand-in-hand to build upon the incredible legacy of Lucasfilm to create a game that we know Star Wars fans will love,” Guillemot added.

Currently, the new Star Wars game is under-development. Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty says they are still working out on some details right now. However, he confirmed that "this will be a story-driven open-world game".

The executives at Massive Entertainment says that to make the game "unique", they will use "a captivating story and set of characters that players can relate to and connect with. We want to take what is familiar and resonant about Star Wars and tell the stories of new characters who have their own motivations and stakes."

The other reason that the story-driven open-world approach was chosen for the new Star Wars game "is to make the most of the technology to bring innovation to the gameplay and world building," says Gerighty.

Additionally, the game will utilise the new Snowdrop engine. "Snowdrop has always been developed as a future-forward piece of tech, with the focus to empower our developers. The beauty of our engine is the control and flexibility given to our creators to innovate the best games possible for the players. Snowdrop is extremely agile and has the power to bring a variety of games to our players. With the launch of next generation consoles, Snowdrop’s engineers are pushing the engine even further so that we can really make the most of the opportunities the new hardware provides," David Polfeldt, managing director at Massive Entertainment said.

In February 2017, Massive Entertainment announced that it is collaborating with Lightstorm Entertainment and FoxNext Games, to create a new Avatar game. The Avatar Project also uses the Snowdrop engine. The game has been under-development for three years now and the date of release for the game has still not been revealed. Keeping that in mind, it's also hard to guess when the new Star Wars game will be out for users to play.