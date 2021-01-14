Thursday, January 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games to soon release new story-driven open-world Star Wars game

Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty says the game is still under development but he can confirm that "this will be a story-driven open-world game".


tech2 News StaffJan 14, 2021 12:48:38 IST

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have announced that they are working on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. The game's development will be led by Massive Entertainment and will utilise the company's proprietary Snowdrop engine. “The vast Star Wars lore is an incredible source of inspiration for our teams,” said Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of Ubisoft. “This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, and we are pleased to be working hand-in-hand to build upon the incredible legacy of Lucasfilm to create a game that we know Star Wars fans will love,” Guillemot added.

Currently, the new Star Wars game is under-development. Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty says they are still working out on some details right now. However, he confirmed that "this will be a story-driven open-world game".

The executives at Massive Entertainment says that to make the game "unique", they will use "a captivating story and set of characters that players can relate to and connect with. We want to take what is familiar and resonant about Star Wars and tell the stories of new characters who have their own motivations and stakes."

Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games to soon release new story-driven open-world Star Wars game

The date of release for the new Star Wars game is yet to be revealed.

The other reason that the story-driven open-world approach was chosen for the new Star Wars game "is to make the most of the technology to bring innovation to the gameplay and world building," says Gerighty.

Additionally, the game will utilise the new Snowdrop engine. "Snowdrop has always been developed as a future-forward piece of tech, with the focus to empower our developers. The beauty of our engine is the control and flexibility given to our creators to innovate the best games possible for the players. Snowdrop is extremely agile and has the power to bring a variety of games to our players. With the launch of next generation consoles, Snowdrop’s engineers are pushing the engine even further so that we can really make the most of the opportunities the new hardware provides," David Polfeldt, managing director at Massive Entertainment said.

In February 2017, Massive Entertainment announced that it is collaborating with Lightstorm Entertainment and FoxNext Games, to create a new Avatar game. The Avatar Project also uses the Snowdrop engine. The game has been under-development for three years now and the date of release for the game has still not been revealed. Keeping that in mind, it's also hard to guess when the new Star Wars game will be out for users to play.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BuzzPatrol

As Star Wars fan movies mushroom globally, a new era of alternate storytelling comes to fore on YouTube

Jan 09, 2021
As Star Wars fan movies mushroom globally, a new era of alternate storytelling comes to fore on YouTube

science

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021
NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021