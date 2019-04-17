Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity for free; donates €500,000 to Notre-Dame

The Notre-Dame cathedral is modelled in the game to a high-level of detail that gamers can explore.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 21:12:38 IST

Following the heart-breaking fire disaster that engulfed the Notre-Dame de Paris, Ubisoft has decided to donate €500,000 “to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral.” Along with the donation, Ubisoft is also giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity for free on PC.

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity for free; donates €500,000 to Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame cathedral in Assassin's Creed Unity. Image: Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Unity is set in Paris in 1789 during the French Revolution. The protagonist Arno, gets caught in the Revolution that eventually takes him into the ranks of an Assassin. It included some important historical events like the storming of the Bastille and the execution of King Louis XVI.

Considering how important the Cathedral is to Paris, the game featured a digital replica of the building. The idea of being able to walk inside the Notre-Dame and climb the spires will sound incredible for people who haven’t played the game.

If you wish to explore the cathedral and of course, play the entire game,  Assassin’s Creed Unity can be claimed for free from Uplay, Ubisoft’s gaming client. The offer will be running between 17 April at 07:30 pm to 25 April at 12:30 pm IST. If you claim the copy during this period, you will own the game and it will stay in your Uplay library forever. The offer isn’t available on Steam.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Assassin's Creed

The next Assassin's Creed game could have you battling Norse gods and Vikings

Apr 05, 2019
The next Assassin's Creed game could have you battling Norse gods and Vikings
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a game where you need to survive as an ape

Ancestors

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a game where you need to survive as an ape

Apr 05, 2019

science

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019