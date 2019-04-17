tech2 News Staff

Following the heart-breaking fire disaster that engulfed the Notre-Dame de Paris, Ubisoft has decided to donate €500,000 “to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral.” Along with the donation, Ubisoft is also giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity for free on PC.

Assassin’s Creed Unity is set in Paris in 1789 during the French Revolution. The protagonist Arno, gets caught in the Revolution that eventually takes him into the ranks of an Assassin. It included some important historical events like the storming of the Bastille and the execution of King Louis XVI.

Considering how important the Cathedral is to Paris, the game featured a digital replica of the building. The idea of being able to walk inside the Notre-Dame and climb the spires will sound incredible for people who haven’t played the game.

If you wish to explore the cathedral and of course, play the entire game, Assassin’s Creed Unity can be claimed for free from Uplay, Ubisoft’s gaming client. The offer will be running between 17 April at 07:30 pm to 25 April at 12:30 pm IST. If you claim the copy during this period, you will own the game and it will stay in your Uplay library forever. The offer isn’t available on Steam.

