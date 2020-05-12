Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Ubisoft Forward, an E3-style showcase, to be held on 12 July: Here's what to expect

Ubisoft has not revealed yet about the games that it ill be released at the event.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2020 16:46:45 IST

Ubisoft, the company behind popular video games such as Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia, has announced that it will be hosting its first fully digital conference, ‘Ubisoft Forward’, on 12 July.

“Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more,” Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft Forward, an E3-style showcase, to be held on 12 July: Heres what to expect

Ubisoft Forward

Several companies started planning virtual events after the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) cancelled the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ubisoft Forward will be held on 12 July at 12 pm PDT, which is 13 July at 00:30 am IST.

Ubisoft has, however, not revealed which games will be released at the event. The company is expected to put out more details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was announced in April.

Ubisoft will introduce Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in the upcoming holiday season.

Game enthusiasts will also be waiting for Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters. These games were delayed after the disappointing performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint last year.

Speaking about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a recent interview, Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of the game, said that it has a lot of surprises. He said players will be able to customise gear if they wish to at a certain point in the game.

“As part of our fresh take on the RPG (role-playing game) elements and progression, I would say it’s less about levels and it’s more about the sense of power,” Ashraf said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox Series X

First Xbox Series X gameplay to be shown off on 7 May, Assassin's Creed Valhalla demo expected

May 02, 2020
First Xbox Series X gameplay to be shown off on 7 May, Assassin's Creed Valhalla demo expected
Assassin's Creed Valhalla character will gain power based on skills, says creative director Ashraf Ismail

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla character will gain power based on skills, says creative director Ashraf Ismail

May 11, 2020
Ubisoft reveals teaser image for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, trailer to be released today at 8.30 pm IST

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft reveals teaser image for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, trailer to be released today at 8.30 pm IST

Apr 30, 2020
Google Stadia's game controller will no longer have to be plugged into a computer, laptop to play online

Google Stadia

Google Stadia's game controller will no longer have to be plugged into a computer, laptop to play online

May 07, 2020
Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Google Stadia Connect

Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Apr 28, 2020
Call of Duty: Warzone might soon be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Warzone might soon be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020