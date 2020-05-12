FP Trending

Ubisoft, the company behind popular video games such as Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia, has announced that it will be hosting its first fully digital conference, ‘Ubisoft Forward’, on 12 July.

“Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more,” Ubisoft said.

Several companies started planning virtual events after the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) cancelled the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Ubisoft Forward will be held on 12 July at 12 pm PDT, which is 13 July at 00:30 am IST.

Ubisoft has, however, not revealed which games will be released at the event. The company is expected to put out more details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was announced in April.

Ubisoft will introduce Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in the upcoming holiday season.

Game enthusiasts will also be waiting for Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters. These games were delayed after the disappointing performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint last year.

Speaking about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a recent interview, Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of the game, said that it has a lot of surprises. He said players will be able to customise gear if they wish to at a certain point in the game.

“As part of our fresh take on the RPG (role-playing game) elements and progression, I would say it’s less about levels and it’s more about the sense of power,” Ashraf said.

