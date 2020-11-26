Thursday, November 26, 2020Back to
Ubisoft confirms the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S on 1 December

Current players on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to keep their progression and upgrade their game at no extra cost.


Nov 26, 2020 17:56:31 IST

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions are releasing on 1 December. As per a statement by Ubisoft, the new version will allow gameplay in 4K and up to 120 FPS, depending on the mode chosen by the players. Furthermore, players will be able to upgrade their versions on the same family at no extra cost. This is the first launch on new generation consoles for the game since its launch five years back.

Rainbow Six Siege

The statement adds that current players on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to keep their progression and upgrade their game at no extra cost. According to Ubisoft, cross-generation play is also available within the same family of devices. This allows PlayStation 5 players to face PlayStation 4 players, and Xbox One players to face Xbox Series X | S players.

Furthermore, the statement adds that next-generation players will be able to experience Rainbow Six Siege with the maximum graphic enhancements. Compatible devices should have DualSense controller capabilities for deeper immersion in PS5 apart from 120 fps for both PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as 4K resolution.

For all platforms, features that need to be implemented for an enhanced next-gen experience also include better accessibility (Readability options, text to speech & speech to text), quick start (Optimised login flow, streamlined intro sequence) and Ubisoft Connect (Connect overlay on all platforms).

The game puts players in the middle of a multiplayer experience where using the right mix of tactics and destruction, teams engage their enemies in sieges, with both sides having exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal.

