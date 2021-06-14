Monday, June 14, 2021Back to
Ubisoft at E3 2021: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, Rainbow 6 Siege: Extraction and more revealed

Expected to launch next year, Ubisoft revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game at the event.


FP TrendingJun 14, 2021 18:02:43 IST

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 or E3 2021, some of the biggest gaming brands have revealed their new titles. Along with Xbox and Nintendo, French game company Ubisoft has also made some announcements at Ubisoft Forward. Their presentation started with the announcement of Rainbow 6 Siege: Extraction. The game was initially called Rainbow Six: Quarantine, however, the company changed its name after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rainbow Six Extraction.

The company revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at the event that is expected to be released in 2022. Based on James Cameron’s Avatar, the game will have players in the role of natives of Pandora planet, Na'vi. The game will have a new, standalone story.


The gaming company has also released a trailer featuring the antagonist Antón Castillo from the video game Far Cry 6. Gamers will also get the opportunity to play as antagonists from the old games of the Far Cry franchise.

A sequel to the 2017 hit game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has also been announced by Ubisoft. The mash-up brings together Mario by Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Rabbids.

The second year of content has been announced for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with an expansion of the Siege of Paris and Discovery Tour: Viking Age.

The company has revealed a playable Watch Dogs Protagonist and Masked Hacker in the new story Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline.

Ubisoft has also announced Season 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East of Crew which will be available from 7 July. Wild Waterworks and Brand-New Team Modes have been introduced in Trackmania.

