FP Trending

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 or E3 2021, some of the biggest gaming brands have revealed their new titles. Along with Xbox and Nintendo, French game company Ubisoft has also made some announcements at Ubisoft Forward. Their presentation started with the announcement of Rainbow 6 Siege: Extraction. The game was initially called Rainbow Six: Quarantine, however, the company changed its name after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date.#WhosGotYouR6 — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 12, 2021

The company revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at the event that is expected to be released in 2022. Based on James Cameron’s Avatar, the game will have players in the role of natives of Pandora planet, Na'vi. The game will have a new, standalone story.



The gaming company has also released a trailer featuring the antagonist Antón Castillo from the video game Far Cry 6. Gamers will also get the opportunity to play as antagonists from the old games of the Far Cry franchise.

A sequel to the 2017 hit game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has also been announced by Ubisoft. The mash-up brings together Mario by Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Rabbids.

Get a sneak peek at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay! 🎮 Take control of your Heroes to dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, hide behind cover… and make the best out of your turn! #MarioRabbids pic.twitter.com/ucyj1lHBHR — Ubisoft_UK (@Ubisoft_UK) June 13, 2021

The second year of content has been announced for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with an expansion of the Siege of Paris and Discovery Tour: Viking Age.

Coming to #AssassinsCreed Valhalla: ✅ Siege of Paris expansion this summer

✅ Discovery Tour: Viking Age this fall

✅ Year 2 expansions

⚔ …and one-handed swords! pic.twitter.com/8TAJws7u2N — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021

The company has revealed a playable Watch Dogs Protagonist and Masked Hacker in the new story Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline.

Ubisoft has also announced Season 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East of Crew which will be available from 7 July. Wild Waterworks and Brand-New Team Modes have been introduced in Trackmania.