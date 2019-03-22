Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
Ubisoft announces PC specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Ubisoft unveiled the minimum and recommended specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 17:26:05 IST

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered is coming out on 29 March on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The remastered version of the game comes equipped with support for 4K resolution and HDR, with higher-resolution textures based on a new graphics engine. It has been given a new UI, improvements in gameplay and other graphical upgrades. Ubisoft has now revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game. If you are unsure whether your PC is going to be able to handle the game, you might want to take a look at them.

Minimum Specifications (~30 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended Specifications 1080p (~30 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3 GB) or better
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Video Preset: High

Recommended Specifications 1080p (~60 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Video Preset: High

Recommended Specifications 4K (~30 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Video Preset: High

The entire package includes the full game with the single-player mission DLCs (Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets, the Tyranny of King Washington) and the companion game, Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered.

Gamers who already have the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey season pass will automatically receive the game without extra charges.

Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


