Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

The Switch is already one of Nintendo’s most successful products and has sold over 32 mn units.

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2019 13:58:54 IST

If reports are to be believed, Nintendo is working on not one, but two different Switch models for later this year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, who broke the story, one of the models targets “avid videogamers” while the second, and cheaper model, will be positioned as something of a successor to the older Nintendo 3DS. The report cites various parts suppliers and developers as its source.

The report adds that the new models will be shown off at gaming event E3 in June and that they will arrive a few months later.

Launched in 2017, the Switch is already one of Nintendo’s most successful products and has sold over 32 million units in just two years. While it’s nowhere near as powerful as the Sony PlayStation 4 or Microsoft Xbox One, its combination of portability and an unmatched array of first-party titles cemented its appeal among gamers.

Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

The Nintendo Switch is one of Nintendo's most successful products. Image: Nintendo

