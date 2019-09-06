Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
Trials of Mana HD remake coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC in April 24 2020

Along with remastered graphics, Trials of Mana HD remake will get a new real-time combat system


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 12:38:55 IST

The third game in the Mana franchise, Trials of Mana, is getting a full HD remake next year. Currently, under development, the game is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC (Steam) on 24 April 2020.

The Trials of Mana HD remake was initially announced in the Nintendo Direct presentation broadcasted on 4 September. Since this is a remake and not a remaster, the game is going to get a new real-time combat system and a class-changing system apart from a 3D graphics overhaul.

Original characters and the story will stay untouched while everything else will be given an upgrade. For those unaware about the game, Trials of Mana consists of six characters fighting against evil where every character has its own unique abilities. Players can select up to three characters in a party to defend Mana.

The developers are planning to give away special bonuses for pre-orders and early purchases. If players buy the game before 21 May, around a month after its release, they will be eligible for free access to a DLC that will give them extra experience points. Players buying a digital copy of the game via the PlayStation Store will be given a special avatar set.

