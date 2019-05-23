Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Total War: Three Kingdoms is now available for download for PC on Steam

The turn-based strategy real-time tactics game has been developed by Creative Assembly

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 15:35:43 IST

Total War: Three Kingdoms is out and it can now be downloaded from Steam. Developed by Creative Assembly, the turn-based real-time tactics video game is published by Sega. The game is currently only available on Microsoft Windows and it will soon be making its way on macOS and Linux.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is now available for download for PC on Steam

Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Three Kingdoms is the 12th entrant in the Total War series of games that spans across popular titles including Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Shogun 2. The latest one is based during the times of the Three Kingdoms where players have to pick from 12 factions and fight against the others to become the ruler of China. Factions have warlords and the player has to control infantry and cavalry units.

There are two game modes including ‘Romance’ and ‘Records’. The first one is based on the novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms where the general almost have superhuman strength. ‘Records’ is based on Records of the Three Kingdoms that gives off a historically authentic version so the generals won’t have their abilities and they can’t be commanded separately.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is priced at Rs 1,999 and it can be downloaded from Steam for Windows 10.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Total War: Rome 2 to have paid as well as free DLC

Aug 24, 2013
Total War: Rome 2 to have paid as well as free DLC
Creative Assembly to make next Warhammer fantasy game

Creative Assembly to make next Warhammer fantasy game

Dec 07, 2012
Full Control to develop Space Hulk for PC, Mac and iOS

Full Control to develop Space Hulk for PC, Mac and iOS

Dec 11, 2012
Tactical strategy game Space Hulk now up for pre-order

Tactical strategy game Space Hulk now up for pre-order

Jul 29, 2013
First screenshots of Space Hulk show space marines and tactics

First screenshots of Space Hulk show space marines and tactics

Mar 07, 2013
Medieval II: Total War Demo Out Now

Medieval II: Total War Demo Out Now

Oct 11, 2006

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019