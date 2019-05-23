tech2 News Staff

Total War: Three Kingdoms is out and it can now be downloaded from Steam. Developed by Creative Assembly, the turn-based real-time tactics video game is published by Sega. The game is currently only available on Microsoft Windows and it will soon be making its way on macOS and Linux.

Three Kingdoms is the 12th entrant in the Total War series of games that spans across popular titles including Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Shogun 2. The latest one is based during the times of the Three Kingdoms where players have to pick from 12 factions and fight against the others to become the ruler of China. Factions have warlords and the player has to control infantry and cavalry units.

There are two game modes including ‘Romance’ and ‘Records’. The first one is based on the novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms where the general almost have superhuman strength. ‘Records’ is based on Records of the Three Kingdoms that gives off a historically authentic version so the generals won’t have their abilities and they can’t be commanded separately.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is priced at Rs 1,999 and it can be downloaded from Steam for Windows 10.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.