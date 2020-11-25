Wednesday, November 25, 2020Back to
Tomb Raider Reloaded game teaser reveals details and confirms that it will launch in 2021

The trailer highlights some of the enemies that Lara Croft will be facing, which include giant spiders, a wolf, dinosaurs and rock monsters.


FP TrendingNov 25, 2020 18:10:24 IST

Game Developer Square Enix recently revealed that the next game in the Tomb Raider franchise will be Tomb Raider Reloaded. They took to Twitter to share a short teaser motion poster, alongside the caption, Lara blasts onto mobile in 2021! @TombRaider Reloaded is a free to play action arcade game made by Emerald City Games and published by Square Enix London Mobile, stay tuned for more news."

Tom Raider

According to a report by Pocket-Lint, since the game is described as an 'action arcade game', it means that it will not be like the endless runner Lara Croft: Relic Run or the puzzler Lara Croft Go that is currently available on Android and iOS.

The trailer, however, highlights some of the enemies that Lara Croft will be facing, which include giant spiders, a wolf, dinosaurs and rock monsters.

According to a report by CBR, the last Tomb Raider game to be released was Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, which was a sequel to 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2013's Tomb Raider. The game follows protagonist Lara as she tries to find the ancient city of Paititi before the world gets destroyed by a Mayan apocalypse.

As per a report by Realsport101, since it is a mobile game, the graphics are more cartoony and kid-friendly than regular consoles. The report adds that there will surely be classic traps within the tombs as challenging puzzles for the gamer to solve to proceed. As for what is she after, the trailer briefly shows golden disks which could be the thing she is looking for.

 

