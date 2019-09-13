Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
Tokyo Game Show 2019: Game trailers released on day 1 that you should check out

Death Stranding, Persona 5 Royal, Shenmue III, Yakuza 7 and many more new trailers revealed


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 19:18:21 IST

The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is underway in Japan and that only means new trailers have dropped from several game publishers. It started on 12 September and will continue until 15 September. Since this was only the first day of the trade show, we could see more announcements during the show. Starting tomorrow, several companies including Atlus, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Sega, Sony, and Square Enix will be holding panels to showcase its latest games.

Death Stranding coming out on 8 November. Image: YouTube/Kojima Productions.

Here are some of the biggest trailer releases from Tokyo Game Show 2019.

Death Stranding

We are still trying to figure out what the heck is going on in the game and we’re quite confident that many of you are on the same boat. So, until there’s more clarity about Death Stranding, here’s another trailer to add to the suspense.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix revealed a new trailer of the highly awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. It showed new content including some scenes that fans will notice are familiar from the original game. In a three-minute video, there’s a lot of action loaded into the trailer.

Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind

Kingdom Hearts 3 witnessed a blockbuster opening early this year, and fans of the game have a reason to be happy with a new DLC coming out. There are new boss battles and Sora has a new form in the ReMind expansion.

Nioh 2

After getting leaked, the trailer of Nioh 2 officially dropped and it was all about hacking and slashing monsters. The trailer kept switching between cutscenes and gameplay but it gave us a glimpse of the giant, ghastly creatures that we will be fighting.

Persona 5 Royal

Coming exclusive to the PlayStation 4, Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of the original game. Along with the trailer, Persona fans will be able to pick special limited editions of the PS4 Pro and PS4 with Dualshock controllers, all following the theme.

Project Resistance

Capcom showed off the first look and gameplay of Project Resistance, the Resident Evil spinoff that’s supposed to be a new type of survival horror. Four players will be cooperating with each other as they go through a deadly experiment. They have their own special abilities and will have to coordinate to solve puzzles and survive.

Shenmue III

The long-awaited Shenmue III revealed a certain fly-by of how the world inside the game looks like. There’s no gameplay but instead shows where the players will be spending their time while playing the game. It showcases scenic landscapes, water valleys and ancient sacred places.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The next Yakuza game is the seventh in the series and it’s introducing a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga. In the latest trailer, we learn that it's going to feature multiple job classes. These classes will decide your character abilities, one of them being a ‘dancer’ that lets you windmill-kick your enemies.

