Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a new AR-based game, to arrive on iOS and Android device soon

According to developers, the game challenges players to explore the world around them while tracking, studying and fighting monsters.


FP TrendingAug 28, 2020 14:17:54 IST

Video Game developers CD Projekt Red have announced a new augmented reality game for iOS and Android devices called The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

Here's how the studio has described the game, "Monsters are freely roaming the land in great numbers, and the relatively new role of “witcher” has become indispensable around the Continent. The world will not hear of Geralt of Rivia for hundreds more years. You need to take up the mantle, become an elite monster slayer and rid the world of foul beasts."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a new AR-based game, to arrive on iOS and Android device soon

The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Image: CD PROJEKT Red.

According to CD Projekt Red, the game, featuring console-grade visuals, challenges players to explore the world around them while tracking, studying and fighting monsters.

Game developers reveal that players can use time of day and real-life weather conditions to their advantage and come to the fight prepared.

Gamers can also brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait as well as upgrade the character's skill and equipment to defeat tougher enemies.

As per the developer, "In addition to first-person AR combat, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests that will take you on full-fledged adventures on your way to becoming a professional monster slayer."

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Telegram

Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android

Aug 17, 2020
Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android
Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Aug 17, 2020
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps

Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Aug 28, 2020
Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Fortnite

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Aug 24, 2020
Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Fornite

Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Aug 18, 2020
iOS 14 now allows users to share approximate region instead of exact location in apps

Location tracking

iOS 14 now allows users to share approximate region instead of exact location in apps

Aug 14, 2020

science

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific impact

COVID-19 gendered impacts

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific impact

Aug 28, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020