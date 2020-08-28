FP Trending

Video Game developers CD Projekt Red have announced a new augmented reality game for iOS and Android devices called The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

Here's how the studio has described the game, "Monsters are freely roaming the land in great numbers, and the relatively new role of “witcher” has become indispensable around the Continent. The world will not hear of Geralt of Rivia for hundreds more years. You need to take up the mantle, become an elite monster slayer and rid the world of foul beasts."

Foul creatures roam the Continent — it's your job to become the monster slayer, track prey and take them down in AR! The Witcher: Monster Slayer, developed by Spokko_games, part of the CD PROJEKT family, is coming to iOS and Android soon!

According to CD Projekt Red, the game, featuring console-grade visuals, challenges players to explore the world around them while tracking, studying and fighting monsters.

Game developers reveal that players can use time of day and real-life weather conditions to their advantage and come to the fight prepared.

Gamers can also brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait as well as upgrade the character's skill and equipment to defeat tougher enemies.

As per the developer, "In addition to first-person AR combat, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests that will take you on full-fledged adventures on your way to becoming a professional monster slayer."