Sunday, August 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 26 August, 2018 15:37 IST

Valve announces Dota 2 world championship 2019 in Shanghai

This is unconventional of Valve to openly reveal the location of a Dota 2 Championship in 2019.

The developer of the multiplayer game Dota 2, Valve Corporation has announced where its next Dota 2 world championship, The International 9 will take place. In a video which takes a quick look at all the past championships, it is revealed in the end that the event will take place in Shanghai in 2019.

At The International 8, as the finals between Evil Geniuses and PSG.LGD was approaching, Valve made the announcement. This has been seen by people as a rather unconventional move by the company because, in the past, it hasn't been very open about revealing the locations of the upcoming tournament.

It is no surprise that the Shanghai has been the chosen location, because of two reasons. One, Shanghai will soon become home to hundreds of esports companies as the city is opening a dedicated business park aimed towards local and international esports companies, according to a report by Shine. Two, that some of the best players in the championship have been from China in the recent past.

The dates for the event, however, have not been declared yet.

This year, two new heroes, Grimstroke and Mars, were announced as new playable characters for Dota 2, and you can play Grimstroke right now if you like.

Grimstroke was made available on 24 August and you can gather from the trailer that his weapon is a lethal brush that "marks your fate." "Graceful, sophisticated, cunning and cruel, Grimstroke channels vile forces through the profane ink of his runebinding brush," describes his character page on the official website.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Dota 2 getting two new playable heroes and coaching system

Nov 14, 2013

Dota 2 tournament comes to an end as winning team takes home $1.4 million

Aug 12, 2013

Dota 2 Review

Aug 13, 2013

Dota 2 tournament prize pool raised to $2.6 million

Jul 29, 2013

Dota 2 Compendium updated with more features, game out on Linux and Mac

Jul 22, 2013

Dota 2 finally out of beta; new players to be added in waves

Jul 10, 2013

science

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Consumer Tech

The solid-state lithium-ion battery vying to make consumer tech a whole lot safer

Aug 25, 2018

Penguins

The first Humboldt penguin chick born in India dies prematurely at Mumbai zoo

Aug 25, 2018