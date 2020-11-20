Friday, November 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

The Game Awards 2020: Indian game 'Raji' nominated for best debut game

This is the first time that a game developed by an Indian gaming company has been nominated for the awards.


tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2020 08:03:15 IST

An India-based company – Nodding Head Games – has been nominated for Game Awards 2020 in the 'Best Debut Game' category for Raji: An Ancient Epic. This is the first time that a game developed by an Indian gaming company has been nominated for the awards. Nodding Head Games is based in Pune.

The Game Awards 2020: Indian game Raji nominated for best debut game

Screengrab from Raji: An Ancient Epic

The game revolves around Raji, the protagonist, looking for her brother Golu, who has been kidnapped by demons. In her quest, she is helped by various gods, who also double as voice-over narrators throughout the game. The action-adventure-puzzle-platformer not only draws heavily on the country’s ancient epics (as the name would suggest), but also zealously presents its vision.

(Read our review of Raji: An Ancient Epic)

Raji is an ambitious undertaking considering it’s the studio’s first and has not had the most straightforward development course.

The game is out on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Raji An Ancient Epic

'Raising funds for your game is the hardest thing you'll do': Raji developers reflect on how game came to be

Aug 28, 2020
'Raising funds for your game is the hardest thing you'll do': Raji developers reflect on how game came to be
Raji: An Ancient Epic game review | The devil is in the details

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji: An Ancient Epic game review | The devil is in the details

Sep 14, 2020
Xbox to host Summer Games Fest demo event from 21 to 27 July on Xbox One

Summer Games Fest

Xbox to host Summer Games Fest demo event from 21 to 27 July on Xbox One

Jul 02, 2020
Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

Nintendo Switch

Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

Mar 25, 2019
Nintendo has sold 37.74 million Switch gaming consoles; China launch going slow

Nintendo

Nintendo has sold 37.74 million Switch gaming consoles; China launch going slow

Apr 25, 2019
Nintendo Switch will get a new accessory and colour scheme in June, the dock will go on sale in May

Nintendo Switch will get a new accessory and colour scheme in June, the dock will go on sale in May

Apr 14, 2017

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020