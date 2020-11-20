tech2 News Staff

An India-based company – Nodding Head Games – has been nominated for Game Awards 2020 in the 'Best Debut Game' category for Raji: An Ancient Epic. This is the first time that a game developed by an Indian gaming company has been nominated for the awards. Nodding Head Games is based in Pune.

The game revolves around Raji, the protagonist, looking for her brother Golu, who has been kidnapped by demons. In her quest, she is helped by various gods, who also double as voice-over narrators throughout the game. The action-adventure-puzzle-platformer not only draws heavily on the country’s ancient epics (as the name would suggest), but also zealously presents its vision.

Raji is an ambitious undertaking considering it’s the studio’s first and has not had the most straightforward development course.

The game is out on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.