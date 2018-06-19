The Asus ROG Phone was announced at Computex 2018 and it is one of the few devices that panders to a niche, hard-core audience interested in gaming on a smartphone. Before the ROG Phone, it was the Razer Phone and the Xiaomi BlackShark. While the latter two have not made it to the Indian market, it would seem that the ROG Phone just might.

If it does come to India, the Asus ROG Phone will be the very first gaming-centric smartphone introduced in the country. As per a report by Gizmochina, the ROG Phone is expected to arrive in India around September, after which the phone will also be included in the European markets.

However, it is best to take this information as a rumour because there has been no official confirmation from the company itself.

In a country like India, where esports is still in its developmental stage, introducing the ROG Phone might give the necessary push required kickstart India's mobile esports revolution. But that's maybe just wishful thinking.

To recall, the phone is powered by a special Snapdragon 845 SoC which has custom Kryo cores clocked to a whopping 2.9 GHz to provide "seamless" gaming. The RAM on the phone happens to be 8 GB and there also is a 512 GB of internal storage variant.

The ROG Phone has a 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 AMOLED display and powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports ASUS HyperCharge, preventing the device from heating during charging. The phone also makes use of Quick Charge 4.0, which reportedly charges the phone up from 0-66 percent in 30 minutes.