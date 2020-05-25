tech2 News Staff

A source close to ASUS has confirmed to us that the company is bringing the first Ryzen 9 powered laptops to India by the first week of June (a week from now).

To be clear, we don’t know if the likes of Dell, MSI, Lenovo, HP, and other brands will be launching AMD R9-based laptops in India before ASUS. That being said, our source claims that ASUS will be the first to do so, and given the timing and the lack of any news from said companies, it is likely that ASUS has pipped them to it.

But why is this exciting news?

Ryzen 9 powered laptops first made in appearance a few months ago, around March, and they showcased stunning performance for their form factor, beating out beefier, more noisy 9th Gen Intel CPU-based designs by a fair margin. The laptops also showed off unexpectedly great battery life.

Our source hasn’t mentioned model numbers or specs, only clarifying that ASUS was launching “thin and light” gaming laptops.

We’re certainly excited to see what these new parts have to offer, and if they’re really as good as the initial reviews claim. If R9 lives up to the hype, and the initial data, we're looking at a minor revolution in laptop gaming.