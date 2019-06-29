Saturday, June 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Tetris Royale is bringing a 100-player battle royale game mode to the iconic game

It will be available only for mobile devices on Android and iOS with a full release in 2020.

tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2019 10:34:20 IST

Remember Tetris? The arcade game where you have to match the shapes of falling objects to fit into the gaps of the objects below? Although many of us might not have played that game for a really long time it was given an addicting take through Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch not too long ago. And now, a battle royale mode version is coming out soon for mobile devices.

Tetris Royale is bringing a 100-player battle royale game mode to the iconic game

Tetris Royale. Image: The Tetris Company/N3TWORK.

As reported by Engadget, The Tetris Company and N3TWORK are partnering together to bring Tetris Royale that’s a 100-player battle royale take on Tetris 99. Although this won’t be the only game mode, the 100-player competitive mode will be the main attraction in the game. Other modes include Solo marathon and classic mode with daily challenges.

Solo marathon mode will allow players to spend endless hours trying to figure out the game and continue as long as they can. The classic mode follows the typical mobile game mechanic where players can stand a chance to win rewards from daily challenges, power-ups, and boosters to be in the game.

Both the companies are partnering for a multi-year deal, so multiple games can be expected from them. All these games will be built for mobile devices for now. Tetris Royale is being developed for Android and iOS with beta testing beginning this year itself. It’s going to be available worldwide apart from China and the final version will be released in 2020.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

Jun 26, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices
WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

Jun 14, 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will not work on rooted, jailbroken devices, says Niantic

Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will not work on rooted, jailbroken devices, says Niantic

Jun 24, 2019
Valve announces standalone version of Auto Chess clone called Dota Underlords

Valve

Valve announces standalone version of Auto Chess clone called Dota Underlords

Jun 16, 2019
How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp

How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS devices

Jun 17, 2019
How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad

Apple

How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad

Jun 25, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019