Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Tencent and The Pokémon Company partner up to launch a new game in China

Niantic had earlier partnered with The Pokémon Company in 2016 for Pokemon Go.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 16:22:45 IST

Chinese developer Tencent has partnered up with The Pokémon Company for developing a game. People in India will associate Tencent with hit smartphone game PUBG Mobile along with other big titles such as Crossfire and League of Legends.

Tencent and The Pokémon Company partner up to launch a new game in China

Pokemon.

The Pokémon Company, as the name suggests, is responsible for brand management, production, marketing and licensing of the Pokémon franchise.

The press release on Weibo isn't immediately clear on what kind of game will Tencent make. The Chinese giant just recently struck a deal with Nintendo, part-owner of The Pokémon Company, for bringing the Nintendo Switch to China.

Tencent's Timi Studio, which is also part of Call of Duty: Mobile, will lead the development of the unannounced game. The game could most likely be announced only in China. The Pokémon Company is separately also working on Pokémon Masters, a mobile game in partnership with DeNA which should be released later this summer.

Niantic had earlier partnered with The Pokémon Company in 2016 to release the viral sensation that came to be known as Pokemon Go.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

PUBG Mobile

WeGame for PUBG Mobile app offers free in-game rewards once you link your account

Jul 11, 2019
WeGame for PUBG Mobile app offers free in-game rewards once you link your account
PUBG Mobile patch notes 0.13.5 details everything new coming to Season 8

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile patch notes 0.13.5 details everything new coming to Season 8

Jul 16, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019