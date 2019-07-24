tech2 News Staff

Chinese developer Tencent has partnered up with The Pokémon Company for developing a game. People in India will associate Tencent with hit smartphone game PUBG Mobile along with other big titles such as Crossfire and League of Legends.

The Pokémon Company, as the name suggests, is responsible for brand management, production, marketing and licensing of the Pokémon franchise.

The press release on Weibo isn't immediately clear on what kind of game will Tencent make. The Chinese giant just recently struck a deal with Nintendo, part-owner of The Pokémon Company, for bringing the Nintendo Switch to China.

Tencent's Timi Studio, which is also part of Call of Duty: Mobile, will lead the development of the unannounced game. The game could most likely be announced only in China. The Pokémon Company is separately also working on Pokémon Masters, a mobile game in partnership with DeNA which should be released later this summer.

Niantic had earlier partnered with The Pokémon Company in 2016 to release the viral sensation that came to be known as Pokemon Go.

