The levels of PUBG addiction are now reaching new levels.

In a recently reported case, a 15-year-old from Jalandhar, Punjab, withdrew Rs 50,000 from his father's bank account to purchase a PUBG game controller, custom skins, costumes as well as weapons for the game.

The case came to light when the teenager's father filed a complaint of theft on 20 January. He said that he did not receive a One Time Password (OTP) or a transaction alert message for this particular withdrawal. It was later found that the money was transferred to a Paytm account.

When the local police contacted Paytm officials, the contact number and address of the buyer was found, which traced back to the complainant's son.

According to a report by IBTimes, the kid later confessed that he made the transaction late at night and knowingly deleted the OTPs on his father's mobile so that he wouldn't know. He transferred the money to his friend's Paytm account. Considering his son stole the money, the complainant has now dropped the charges.

While at the time of writing, three publications reported this news, we were unable to verify the same.

This report comes just days after Rajkot and Surat banned PUBG Mobile in the cities in the period between 9 March to 30 April due to the ongoing board exams. Earlier today, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts also prohibited the game following notification from the Gujarat home ministry. The circular by the ministry reportedly says that games like PUBG "incite violent behaviour" amongst players, many of whom are school going kids.

On similar lines of addiction to the game, recently, a man reportedly attacked his soon-to-be brother-in-law, because he wouldn't help him find a charger after the man drained his phone's battery playing PUBG Mobile.

