Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge official trailer released and it's a total nostalgia storm

The classic arcade-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) action will “rock you straight back to the awesome 80s”.


FP TrendingMar 11, 2021 16:11:38 IST

Get set to bash your way through old-school pixel art environments and slay tons of enemies with your favourite Turtle! In a retro-style trailer on Wednesday, Dotemu revealed that Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are returning in the action-packed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

According to Dotemu — the video game developer specialising in modern releases of retro games — the classic arcade-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) action will “rock you straight back to the awesome 80s”. Dotemu is publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X,” stated Dotemu website.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge official trailer released and its a total nostalgia storm

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Some of the features of the game, according to the website, are beautiful full-colour pixel art graphics, old-school gameplay, up to four players simultaneously, and radical new story mode.

Tribute Games is developing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It’s the same studio behind Panzer Paladin and Flinthook.

So, going by the big names — Dotemu worked on the throwback Streets of Rage 4, and Tribute Games is the studio behind Panzer Paladin and Flinthook — it looks like we have a sure winner.

Shredder’s Revenge — coming to consoles and PC — is based on the original 1987 cartoon and inspired by the glorious 1991 brawler, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time. In the debut trailer, we can also hear Faith No More’s Mike Patton sing the classic theme song on repeat. However, its release date is still not clear.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge trailer:

