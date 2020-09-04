FP Trending

Nintendo is prepared to celebrate the Super Mario Bros’ 35th anniversary in style. It is going to launch new games, products and in-game events that include a new version of the old mini gaming product, a Game and Watch handheld device.

The special anniversary version has been revamped with a full-color LCD and was teased in a surprise video presentation released on 3 September. Although Game and Watch is receiving limited production, it will be out for sale for $49.99 from 13 November. Equipped with a modern control pad, the device can be used to play Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. It will also function as a clock and will have some guest features from old Mario’s allies and enemies.

Apart from the revamped mini gaming device, games new to the Nintendo Switch family of systems are going to be released. This includes Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said, “We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making”, adding, “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

One of the other interesting launches include the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a simulated experience that brings the Mario Kart series into the real world. You can use a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite to race against opponents using a physical Kart. This Kart will respond to the obstacles and boosts in the same way as in the game. Nintendo claims that the only limitation here is the imagination of a player. It will be released on 16 October at a “suggested” retail price of $99.99.

There are several events lined up ahead of the anniversary celebration, along with new product launches like the ‘It’s-a-Me’ Mario action figure.