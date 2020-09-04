Friday, September 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary: Nintendo to drop new games, products and in-game events

New games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be released.


FP TrendingSep 04, 2020 15:02:28 IST

Nintendo is prepared to celebrate the Super Mario Bros’ 35th anniversary in style. It is going to launch new games, products and in-game events that include a new version of the old mini gaming product, a Game and Watch handheld device.

The special anniversary version has been revamped with a full-color LCD and was teased in a surprise video presentation released on 3 September. Although Game and Watch is receiving limited production, it will be out for sale for $49.99 from 13 November. Equipped with a modern control pad, the device can be used to play Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. It will also function as a clock and will have some guest features from old Mario’s allies and enemies.

Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary: Nintendo to drop new games, products and in-game events

Super Mario

Apart from the revamped mini gaming device, games new to the Nintendo Switch family of systems are going to be released. This includes Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said, “We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making”, adding, “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

One of the other interesting launches include the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a simulated experience that brings the Mario Kart series into the real world. You can use a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite to race against opponents using a physical Kart. This Kart will respond to the obstacles and boosts in the same way as in the game. Nintendo claims that the only limitation here is the imagination of a player. It will be released on 16 October at a “suggested” retail price of $99.99.

There are several events lined up ahead of the anniversary celebration, along with new product launches like the ‘It’s-a-Me’ Mario action figure.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is reportedly working on a new Switch console, expected to launch in 2021

Aug 26, 2020
Nintendo is reportedly working on a new Switch console, expected to launch in 2021
No flattening of Dota 2’s growth curve as 'TI10’ poised to break eSports prize money record

SportsTracker

No flattening of Dota 2’s growth curve as 'TI10’ poised to break eSports prize money record

Aug 26, 2020
No end to Ubisoft's woes as new game draws flak over racist overtones

SportsTracker

No end to Ubisoft's woes as new game draws flak over racist overtones

Sep 02, 2020
Google Chrome’s Dino game gets modifications, new swords, weapons, tank and chopper

Dino on Chrome

Google Chrome’s Dino game gets modifications, new swords, weapons, tank and chopper

Aug 26, 2020
India plans to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games in 2021

India plans to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games in 2021

Aug 26, 2020
The emotional disconnect: Equestrian show jumpers reveal lockdown impaired rider-horse camaraderie

SportsTracker

The emotional disconnect: Equestrian show jumpers reveal lockdown impaired rider-horse camaraderie

Aug 26, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020