Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Suicide Squad game to launch on 22 August, confirms Rocksteady Studios

The one-day virtual event will showcase DC's future projects including The Batman, Zack Synder's cut of Justice League, The Suicide Squad and more.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2020 15:04:01 IST

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the Batman: Arkham trilogy, has announced its next project is a Suicide Squad game. The studio teased the reveal in a movie poster-style tweet showing Superman in the crosshairs of the super-villain squad. As per the tweet, more information regarding the game will be revealed on 22 August.

According to a report in Gamespot, the revelation will happen at the DC FanDome which kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Saturday, 22 August.

Suicide Squad game to launch on 22 August, confirms Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad game. Image: Rocksteady Studios

The one-day virtual event will showcase what DC will come up with, in the future, including  The Batman, Zack Synder's cut of Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and now Rocksteady's take on the team of dysfunctional supervillains. As per the report, Ed Boon, director on Mortal Kombat and Injustice, will also be in attendance.

The report adds that the reveal of Suicide Squad game is not surprising considering a cache of resgi8stered domain names hinting at the game's full title, with one called, "SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com."

According to a report in Polygon, users on RestEra had discovered a couple of domains registered to RockSteady, and Eurogamer had later reported that it along with a game based on Gotham Knights, made by WB Montreal would be revealed at DC FanDome.

Notably, Rocksteady's last game was 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, which was a much-acclaimed finale to the Batman Arkham series.

Suicide Squad itself was adapted into a film for the DC Cinematic Universe in 2016, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. James Gunn (the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy) has since then been roped in to direct a Suicide Squad sequel which is set to premiere in August 2021. The sequel too will be showcased at DC Fandome.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hollywood

Margot Robbie confirms a 'separate Harley Quinn spin-off' is in the works

Dec 04, 2017
Margot Robbie confirms a 'separate Harley Quinn spin-off' is in the works
Margot Robbie to star as Harley Quinn in co-produced Suicide Squad spin-off with DC?

BuzzPatrol

Margot Robbie to star as Harley Quinn in co-produced Suicide Squad spin-off with DC?

Sep 15, 2016
Suicide Squad: This is your guide to DC's bad guys who're out to do some good

ListsEtc

Suicide Squad: This is your guide to DC's bad guys who're out to do some good

Aug 04, 2016
Cathy Yan to helm Harley Quinn spin-off starring Margot Robbie, becomes first Asian woman to direct DC film

BuzzPatrol

Cathy Yan to helm Harley Quinn spin-off starring Margot Robbie, becomes first Asian woman to direct DC film

Apr 18, 2018
Birds of Prey: Five new posters of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn give a glimpse of the 'mayhem' that lies ahead

Buzz Patrol

Birds of Prey: Five new posters of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn give a glimpse of the 'mayhem' that lies ahead

Oct 01, 2019
Birds of Prey trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn leads Gotham City's dames to 'fantabulous emancipation'

Hollywood

Birds of Prey trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn leads Gotham City's dames to 'fantabulous emancipation'

Oct 02, 2019

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020