FP Trending

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the Batman: Arkham trilogy, has announced its next project is a Suicide Squad game. The studio teased the reveal in a movie poster-style tweet showing Superman in the crosshairs of the super-villain squad. As per the tweet, more information regarding the game will be revealed on 22 August.

According to a report in Gamespot, the revelation will happen at the DC FanDome which kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Saturday, 22 August.

The one-day virtual event will showcase what DC will come up with, in the future, including The Batman, Zack Synder's cut of Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and now Rocksteady's take on the team of dysfunctional supervillains. As per the report, Ed Boon, director on Mortal Kombat and Injustice, will also be in attendance.

The report adds that the reveal of Suicide Squad game is not surprising considering a cache of resgi8stered domain names hinting at the game's full title, with one called, "SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com."

According to a report in Polygon, users on RestEra had discovered a couple of domains registered to RockSteady, and Eurogamer had later reported that it along with a game based on Gotham Knights, made by WB Montreal would be revealed at DC FanDome.

Notably, Rocksteady's last game was 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, which was a much-acclaimed finale to the Batman Arkham series.

Suicide Squad itself was adapted into a film for the DC Cinematic Universe in 2016, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. James Gunn (the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy) has since then been roped in to direct a Suicide Squad sequel which is set to premiere in August 2021. The sequel too will be showcased at DC Fandome.