tech2 News Staff

Stranger Things has a new upcoming mobile game that will let players roam around the ‘Upside Down’ using their smartphones. At its first E3 event, Netflix announced its collaboration with Finnish developer Next Games.

Upside Down is the alternate dimension from the popular Netflix TV show Stranger Things that exists simultaneously along with the human world. The developers will be integrating Google Maps into the game so that the game becomes a periscope into the Upside Down. Its gameplay sounds quite similar to Pokémon Go but the developers haven’t revealed any gameplay yet. However, looking at the company’s previous game The Walking Dead: Our World, it’s highly possible it will offer a similar augmented reality or AR experience in the game.

Next Games is calling it a “location-based puzzle RPG game”. Strangers currently has two seasons out on Netflix with the third one coming out on 4 July. According to Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen, “Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device.”

The Stranger Things mobile game comes out in 2020 on Android and iOS.

