Steam Summer Sale 2021: Best deals on Apex Legends, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Here is a list of games from different genres available at discounts during the ongoing two-week sale.


FP TrendingJun 28, 2021 17:11:56 IST

Steam Summer Sale 2021 is live with huge discounts of up to 89 percent on games belonging to different genres. Gamers can select their favorite games to download and play from genres like the Steam store catalog for survival, horror, racing and sports, Sci-Fi, open world, anime, and more. Popular game titles such as Apex Legends, NBA 2K21, Stardew Valley, Footballer Manager 2021, Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, and Battlefield V are on sale at unbelievably exciting prices.

The sale kicked off on 24 June and is set to go on till 8 July. The gamers have two weeks to avail these discounts and get their hands on games to make their times in the ongoing pandemic, lesser boring.

Check the list of various popular games and discount on them:

- Battlefield V is currently listed with a 75 percent discount and costs Rs 999

- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is listed at Rs 317 after 40 percent off

- Borderlands 3 is available for Rs 986 after a 67 percent discount

- Terraria is available at 50 percent off, down to Rs 184 from its original price

- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently being sold for Rs 1,999 after a 50 percent discount

- The 2018 game We Happy Few is on sale at an 85 percent discount on its usual price, to Rs 449

- The Crew 2 is listed at Rs 499 with an 80 percent off on its original price

- Dying Light is on sale for Rs 340, discounted heavily at 66 percent

- Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available at Rs 449 with a 50 percent discount

- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is also on sale and can be bought at Rs 714

- The Tomb Raider franchise has been discounted at a whopping 89 percent with Tomb Raider: Underworld selling for just Rs 39

- Red Dead Redemption 2 gets 33 percent off, coming down to Rs 2,143

- Gamers can avail Forza Horizon 4 at Rs 649 after a discount of 50 percent

Other games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow on the Tomb Raider, Mass Effect franchise, Dishonored franchise, Overcooked 2 are listed at heavy discounts too.

