Any regular gamer would tell you that gaming on Linux has never been an ideal experience. This is primarily because of the lack of triple-A titles compatible with Linux and Valve seems to be working behind the scene to finally address the issue.

As per a report by ArsTechnica, Valve is seemingly working on a number of "compatibility tools" called Steam Play that will allow gamers to run at least some of the Windows-based titles to run on Linux-based SteamOS systems.

This was inferred after a group of Reddit users noticed that Steam's GUI files (a file format that can be created using GUI Design Studio) feature a hidden section with unused text related to the unannounced Steam Play software. The unused text reads, "Steam Play will automatically install compatibility tools that allow you to play games from your library that were built for other operating systems."

The text piece also says, "You can use Steam Play to test games in your library that have not been verified with a supported compatibility tool," which suggests that Valve might also let developers test games which are not compatible with Steam Play to ensure faster addition of games to Steam Play.

However, the information here does not explicitly name Linux anywhere, but it seems quite evident since MacOS has never been a gamer-oriented operating system.

Another major question that arises is whether all Linux users will receive Steam Play or will the software be compatible only with the Linux-based SteamOS systems which are not very popular.