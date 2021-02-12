Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021 is now live: Free Ox-themed animated stickers, deals on Godhood, Omori, more

The sale began on 11 February at 11.30 pm IST and will go on till Monday 15 February 2021.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 09:35:58 IST

Every year, Steam hosts its annual sale around this time. This Lunar New Year 2021, Steam is hosting another of its popular sales, where you can expect deals, offers and discounts on various gaming titles. For equal distribution and availability, this year's Steam's sale would start in the Western and Eastern hemispheres of the world at the same time.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021: Date and time

The sale began at 1 pm Eastern Time (noon Central Time, 10.00 am Pacific Time) on 11 February and will run until Monday 15 February. This means, for people in India, the sale started at 11.30 pm on 11 February.

At the sale, Steam has revealed, users can also claim a free animated sticker each day of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, featuring this year's zodiac star – the Ox.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021: Discounts and offers

At the Steam Lunar New Year 2021 sale, you can expect offers on various activities and freebies, and you can earn a dozen of Tokens that they used to spend in the Lunar New Year Night Market.

Some of the deals that are available during the sale on Day 1 include Godhood, Omori, and more.

Some popular games that made their way during Steam's Lunar New Year sale in 2020 include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Civilization VI: Platinum Edition, Dark Souls 3, Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 2 - Standard Edition Bundle, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more.

