Every year, Steam hosts its annual sale around this time. This Lunar New Year 2021, Steam hosted another of its popular sales, with deals, offers and discounts on various gaming titles. For equal distribution and availability, this year's Steam's sale started in the Western and Eastern hemispheres of the world at the same time. The sale kicked off on 11 February, and today, 15 February , is the last day of the Steam Lunar New Year 2021 sale.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021: Date and time

The sale began at 1 pm Eastern Time (noon Central Time, 10.00 am Pacific Time) on 11 February and will run until Monday 15 February. This means, for people in India, the sale started at 11.30 pm on 11 February, and will go on till the end of the day today.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is on now, featuring thousands of popular titles & recommendations tailored just for you!https://t.co/YDLPdRSi69#SteamLNY pic.twitter.com/PRJ8374g4e — Steam (@Steam) February 11, 2021

At the sale, Steam revealed, users can also claim a free animated sticker each day of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, featuring this year's zodiac star – the Ox.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, claim a free animated sticker each day of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, featuring this year's zodiac star: the Ox! 🐂🌕✨https://t.co/Pt6YbAl7L3#SteamLNY pic.twitter.com/JKGdMZIgmM — Steam (@Steam) February 11, 2021

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021: Discounts and offers

At the Steam Lunar New Year 2021 sale, you can expect offers on various activities and freebies, and you can earn a dozen of Tokens that they used to spend in the Lunar New Year Night Market.

Some of the deals that were available during the sale on Day 1 included Godhood, Omori, and more.

Other deals during the sale include:

Some popular games that made their way during Steam's Lunar New Year sale in 2020 include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Civilization VI: Platinum Edition, Dark Souls 3, Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 2 - Standard Edition Bundle, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more.