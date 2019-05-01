tech2 News Staff

Steam is currently running the Golden Week sale of 2019 with low to heavy discounts of a thousands of titles. The sale is already running and it will be active until 10.30 pm on 6 May.

A Golden Week is a celebration of four national holidays that fall in the same week every year towards the end of April to the beginning of May. What better way to celebrate a prolonged holiday than by playing video games all day? Well, Steam has all the Japanese gamers covered. But gamers from across the world can take advantage of the Golden Week sale as well.

The number of games, all developed in Japan, which are on sale is probably in the thousands. It includes many big titles but majorly small titles that you can try out in the spirit of the sale. Sony is also hosting a Golden Week sale on the PlayStation Store across multiple PlayStation consoles. Coming back to the Steam sale, if you’re confused on what to buy, we’ve picked a few from the countless offers at hand.

