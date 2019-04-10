tech2 News Staff

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are teasing the unveiling of the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order action-adventure game.

The official Star Wars Twitter account released a short video of a damaged light-saber and the details of the livestream. It’s going to be showcased on 13 April at Star Wars Celebration at 1.30 pm CDT (12 am IST).

The story of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set after the movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It follows the journey of a ‘Padawan’, someone undergoing Jedi training, who survives ‘Order 66’. If you’ve watched Episode III, you would know that Order 66 was declared by Senator Palpatine that identified all the Jedi as traitors to the ‘Galactic Republic’. Hence, all the Jedi were subject to execution by the Republic’s army of ‘Clone Troopers’. All the Jedi around the universe were executed and not even the younglings (young Padawans) weren’t spared. The game will explore one of the Padawans who managed to survive.

We expect some gameplay to be unveiled. Vince Zampella and Stig Asmussen of Respawn Entertainment will be presenting the game that will be live-streamed on EA’s Star Wars Twitch account.

According to PC Gamer, the game will be released during Fall 2019. Fallen Order is going to be a single-player game and probably be in third-person.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.