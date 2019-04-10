Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration on 13 April

The game will be revealed in a livestream on EA’s Star Wars Twitch channel at 12 am IST

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 11:28:00 IST

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are teasing the unveiling of the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order action-adventure game.

The official Star Wars Twitter account released a short video of a damaged light-saber and the details of the livestream. It’s going to be showcased on 13 April at Star Wars Celebration at 1.30 pm CDT (12 am IST).

The story of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set after the movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It follows the journey of a ‘Padawan’, someone undergoing Jedi training, who survives ‘Order 66’. If you’ve watched Episode III, you would know that Order 66 was declared by Senator Palpatine that identified all the Jedi as traitors to the ‘Galactic Republic’. Hence, all the Jedi were subject to execution by the Republic’s army of ‘Clone Troopers’. All the Jedi around the universe were executed and not even the younglings (young Padawans) weren’t spared. The game will explore one of the Padawans who managed to survive.

We expect some gameplay to be unveiled. Vince Zampella and Stig Asmussen of Respawn Entertainment will be presenting the game that will be live-streamed on EA’s Star Wars Twitch account.

According to PC Gamer, the game will be released during Fall 2019. Fallen Order is going to be a single-player game and probably be in third-person.

