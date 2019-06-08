Saturday, June 08, 2019Back to
Star Wars: Fallen Order: 15 minutes of gameplay showcased at EA Play 2019

Story details, weapons, characters and many more details were revealed at the pre-E3 event.

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2019 22:43:48 IST

During its pre-E3 EA Play 2019 presentation, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronics Arts revealed the first gameplay video of the upcoming Star Wars: Fallen Order single-player action-adventure game.

Star Wars: Fallen Order. Image: Star Wars.

The gameplay showcased the protagonist, Cal Kestis, who’s a young Padawan who survived the ruthless Order 66 from the movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. We got to see several Force powers being used in the game including double flip or double jump, push, pull and slow (that slows down objects and projectiles).

Fallen Order has the iconic and classic stormtroopers and others including flame troopers, scout troopers and purge troopers. In the gameplay, we got to see Saw Gerrera from the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One, indicating that the game is completely canon in the Star Wars universe.

Another interesting character is BT-1 droid. It’s an explorer droid who is a companion of Cal and it will be helping him to unlock doors and navigate through the levels.

More details are going to be apparently revealed at the upcoming Xbox E3 press conference.

Star Wars: Fallen Order comes out on 15 November on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

