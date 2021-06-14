FP Trending

Leading gaming companies have shared exciting news at the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 2021. Japanese video game Square Enix has revealed some of its new titles and updates at the E3 2021 press conference. It revealed that a spin-off of Final Fantasy called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be launched by Team Ninja in 2022. A month-long collaboration of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Final Fantasy is going to be from 16 June to 13 July.

The company has announced a date for Eidos Montréal's Guardians of the Galaxy game. It is going to be launched on 26 October. Made in partnership with Marvel, it is a third-person adventure game with single-player.



😲 Unpredictable team Time to open a can of cosmic whoop-ass, Guardians style. pic.twitter.com/L0RyjWX7vs — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 13, 2021

A free expansion Marvel's Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda has also been announced by Square Enix. The game will be released this August. It will feature Black Panther and the Wakanda biome.

"It belongs to Wakanda!" Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires. Watch the cinematic trailer for Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda. 👑 Available in August 2021! pic.twitter.com/SBPrPKV7zB — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 13, 2021

Square Enix has shared details and a trailer of Babylon’s Fall, three years after it was announced. It is a single or up to four-player (s) game. In this action-packed game, players will attempt to scale the tower as they face challenges in a dungeon. It helps to have some buddies by your side when you play BABYLON’S FALL. It’s going to be the fight of your lives!

It helps to have some buddies by your side when you play BABYLON’S FALL. It’s going to be the fight of your lives! https://t.co/g0Bk2TROZK #SquareEnixPresents #E32021 pic.twitter.com/PuuniTgXfZ — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

During their presentation at E3 2021, the new addition Life is Strange: True Colors was also introduced. The game has been developed by the same team which developed Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It features Alex Chen who has the superpower of empathy.

Alex's psychic power of Empathy is a vital tool for both exploration and decision-making in @LifeisStrange: True Colors. What would you do with such powers? https://t.co/Z1Xfe6kGHy #SquareEnixPresents #E32021 pic.twitter.com/S2K9YU90fy — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

Later this year, the video game company will publish Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. It will be launched on 30 September. In a trailer shared at E3 2021, the visual changes in the game were revealed. Revealing a trailer of the game, Square Enix announced that Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is going to be released later this year.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows takes mobile action to a whole new level! As a member of The Shadows, you are tasked with taking down a new criminal network threatening global stability. https://t.co/Jqm3HoDsIE@HitmanSniperOG pic.twitter.com/OGX3tApfHo — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

Also, the Nier franchise is now going to be available on mobile. On 24 June, Legend of Mana is going to be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.