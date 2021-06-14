Monday, June 14, 2021Back to
Square Enix at E3 2021: Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and more announced

Eidos Montréal's Guardians of the Galaxy game will be launched on 26 October.


FP TrendingJun 14, 2021 17:10:19 IST

Leading gaming companies have shared exciting news at the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 2021. Japanese video game Square Enix has revealed some of its new titles and updates at the E3 2021 press conference. It revealed that a spin-off of Final Fantasy called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be launched by Team Ninja in 2022. A month-long collaboration of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Final Fantasy is going to be from 16 June to 13 July.

Image: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy/Twitter

The company has announced a date for Eidos Montréal's Guardians of the Galaxy game. It is going to be launched on 26 October. Made in partnership with Marvel, it is a third-person adventure game with single-player.

A free expansion Marvel's Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda has also been announced by Square Enix. The game will be released this August. It will feature Black Panther and the Wakanda biome.

Square Enix has shared details and a trailer of Babylon’s Fall, three years after it was announced. It is a single or up to four-player (s) game. In this action-packed game, players will attempt to scale the tower as they face challenges in a dungeon. It helps to have some buddies by your side when you play BABYLON’S FALL. It’s going to be the fight of your lives!

During their presentation at E3 2021, the new addition Life is Strange: True Colors was also introduced. The game has been developed by the same team which developed Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It features  Alex Chen who has the superpower of empathy.

Later this year, the video game company will publish Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. It will be launched on 30 September. In a trailer shared at E3 2021, the visual changes in the game were revealed. Revealing a trailer of the game, Square Enix announced that Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is going to be released later this year.

Also, the Nier franchise is now going to be available on mobile. On 24 June, Legend of Mana is going to be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

