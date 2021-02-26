Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis that compiles the entire FFVII timeline in one game

The Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be a chapter-structured single-player game that is set to launch sometime in 2022 for both iOS and Android.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 18:55:38 IST

Square Enix has announced two mobile games that are set in the Final Fantasy VII universe which includes a battle royale game aiming for a 2021 release, while the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a compilation of all the games and stories set in the Final Fantasy VII universe, including Before Crisis, Advent Children, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. The Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will also present cutesy versions of the FF7 cast in the overworld but in the battle, the character looks straight out of FF7 Remake.

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis that compiles the entire FFVII timeline in one game

Final Fantasy

The Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be a chapter-structured single-player game that is set to launch sometime in 2022 for both iOS and Android.

A teaser trailer shows how players can use magical abilities, guns and swords to kill enemies from a third and first-person perspective.

According to the official statement, the game is a chapter-structured single-player experience that covers the entire timeline in one of the most popular installments of the gaming franchise. The compilation is set to feature all events from each game in addition to new story elements that focuses on the 'origins of soldier'.

The director Tetsuya Nomura, in an interview strongly hints that the game will release in monthly installments and would have a material combat system, very much like the original game.

The YouTube trailer of the game shows great improvements in the visuals compared to the original version of Final Fantasy VII on the PlayStation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

Huawei is reportedly working on a gaming console similar to PlayStation, Xbox, and new gaming laptops

Feb 12, 2021
Huawei is reportedly working on a gaming console similar to PlayStation, Xbox, and new gaming laptops
Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Microgravity

Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Feb 26, 2021
Deals on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

Games The Shop Valentine’s Sale

Deals on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

Feb 16, 2021
Choice, coercion, or money, what makes eSports players switch games?

SportsTracker

Choice, coercion, or money, what makes eSports players switch games?

Feb 17, 2021
Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

SportsTracker

Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

Feb 24, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Final global qualifier for boxing scrapped, places to be decided by rankings

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Final global qualifier for boxing scrapped, places to be decided by rankings

Feb 16, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021