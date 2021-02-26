FP Trending

Square Enix has announced two mobile games that are set in the Final Fantasy VII universe which includes a battle royale game aiming for a 2021 release, while the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a compilation of all the games and stories set in the Final Fantasy VII universe, including Before Crisis, Advent Children, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. The Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will also present cutesy versions of the FF7 cast in the overworld but in the battle, the character looks straight out of FF7 Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be a chapter-structured single-player game that is set to launch sometime in 2022 for both iOS and Android.

A teaser trailer shows how players can use magical abilities, guns and swords to kill enemies from a third and first-person perspective.

According to the official statement, the game is a chapter-structured single-player experience that covers the entire timeline in one of the most popular installments of the gaming franchise. The compilation is set to feature all events from each game in addition to new story elements that focuses on the 'origins of soldier'.

The director Tetsuya Nomura, in an interview strongly hints that the game will release in monthly installments and would have a material combat system, very much like the original game.

The YouTube trailer of the game shows great improvements in the visuals compared to the original version of Final Fantasy VII on the PlayStation.

