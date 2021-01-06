FP Trending

After SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated was launched on PC and console last year, the game is coming to mobile. Both the users of Android and iOS will be able to enjoy the ‘Rehydrated’ version of the cult Spongebob game. The official Twitter handle of Handy Games, the developer of the game, announced on the platform that Battle for Bikini Bottom is coming to mobile phones on 21 January. The game will be available to download from both the Apple App store and the Google Play Store.

The caption to the post drew attention to the underwater landscape of the game as the Spongebob universe resides under the sea. It read: “Ah, the sea. So fascinating, so wonderful! SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Mobile releases on 1/21/21”.

The game will be playable for a price of $9. However, the makers of the game have stressed that no microtransactions or hidden paywalls will disturb the gamers while playing on their phones.

All the major characters surrounding Spongebob SquarePants will make an appearance in the new game. Most of the specifications of the mobile launch remains the same as the PC and console release. For example, players will be able to play as Spongebob or choose to play as Patrick or Sandy. The goal is to save their town Bikini Bottom from Plankton's evil plan of ruling over it. The little city on the floor of the Pacific Ocean is not only Spongebob and Patrick’s home but also their workplace as Spongebob works as a fry cook at the restaurant called the Krusty Krab.

The game includes some of the episodes that had featured in the original Battle for Bikini Bottom game that was launched in the year 2003 and has proven to be a massive hit.

Here is a teaser into the gameplay for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated: