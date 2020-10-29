FP Trending

Sony has been polishing all nooks and corners ahead of the launch of its next-gen console, PlayStation 5, on 12 November in select countries and on 19 November in other nations, including India. The latest attraction up Sony’s sleeves is the revamped PlayStation app which has received a massive update for both iOS and Android users. Along with a brand new user interface, the rehash sees new features like voice chat, native PS Store integration and a smoother experience.

Hideaki Nishino, the Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management at PlayStation introduced the new update in a blog post on Wednesday, 28 October.

The application has undergone a redesign and now the new home screen will let users see what their friends are playing easily. You will be able to access details about the recently played games as well as the Trophy List from the home screen itself, says the blog.

To enhance the gaming experience on PS 4 and PS 5, the PS Messages app feature will now be integrated into the updated PlayStation app. Thus, you will not have to download a standalone app for messaging and you can seamlessly message all your friends in one place.

Voice Chat feature with up to 15 other friends has been introduced. Also, now users can create Party Groups from the PS app. Users will be able to shop, browse and download games and add-ons directly to their PS 4 and PS 5 from the native PS Store. There are a lot of new features hitting the app upon PS 5’s launch as well.

According to the blog, users will be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on their console if they run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PS 5 straight from the PS App once the next gen console drops. Gamers will be able to stay updated on all the PlayStation news via the Explore tab in the PlayStation app.

The update is currently rolling out globally on iOS 12.2 mobile devices or later and Android 6.0 or later.