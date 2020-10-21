FP Trending

Sony PlayStation 5 engineers will be collecting data from the cooling fan installed in the next-generation consoles to improve their performance on a per-gamer basis. To support long hours of heavy gaming, the Sony console comes with an elaborate cooling system that contains a double-sided intake fan. Now, this fan is powered by smart software which is controlled by the PS5’s Accelerated Processing Unit (APU). This chip will be able to collect data from individual games thereby helping Sony to optimize the fan’s performance for every game.

This entire process was explained by Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony’s mechanical design head in charge of the PS5, to a Japanese language online portal called the 4Gamer.net. The fan is huge to be installed inside a gaming machine, claims Ootori, as it comes with a diameter of 120 mm and a thickness of 45 mm. But the size has been decided upon to “achieve a high degree of tranquillity by slowly turning a large fan”.

As Ootori elaborates, the APU will be storing game data for the current as well as future games that are released for Play Station 5. Talking about the system at play, the mechanical design chief said there are many temperature sensors placed on the console’s main board that start working to collect data whenever the APU runs any certain game. This stored data will be monumental for the tech company to improve the cooling fan on a per-game basis.

He mentions that the fan performance will improve over time and the procedure is a well-tested one as Ootori said. Sony engineers had designed a transparent case or chassis and had pumped smoke from dry ice into the chassis to observe the internal changes. This test helped the designers to understand how the cooling system would work in real-time and also track the airflow.

A few days back, Sony announced the pricing of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India. While PS5 will be priced in India at Rs 49,990, the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990.