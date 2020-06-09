FP Trending

Sony has announced the that the PlayStation 5 event will now take place on 11 June.

The event was originally slated to take place on 5 June, got postponed due to protests in the US over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man. The PS5 event has now been scheduled for a live stream on 11 June at 1 pm PT (12 June 1.30 am IST).

PlayStation revealed the date and time of the event on Twitter. "See you Thursday, June 11 at 1 pm PT (12 June 1.30 am IST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5,” PlayStation tweeted.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The PS5 event will live stream on Twitch and YouTube and it will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second.

The company claims that the games that users will see on Thursday will look even better when they play them on PS5 with a 4K TV.

PlayStation has advised viewers to wear headphones while watching the event as “there’s some cool audio work in the show.” The company has also said that it will soon give users a first look at the games they will be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.

Deferring the event last week, Sony said, "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

Sony has revealed that PS5 will be 100 times faster than PS4 due to the console’s custom SSD hard drive which help provide it the enhanced speed. The new console will let users load games more quickly and move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.

PS5 will come with a customized 3D audio processing unit, which will allow players to experience sound that moves all around them.

The console will be equipped with a new and upgraded controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It will be equipped with AMD’s Ryzen CPUs and Navi GPUs that will support ray tracing.