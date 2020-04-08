Wednesday, April 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony takes the wraps off its brand new DualSense controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5

Sony is yet to release the design of the PlayStation 5, which is slated for later this year.


FP TrendingApr 08, 2020 14:28:29 IST

PlayStation users have yet more reason to cheer for Sony has unveiled the new controller for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games.

Ryan said they would share information on the console's design in the coming months.

Sony takes the wraps off its brand new DualSense controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5

PS4 controller (white).

Apart from the exterior, there are some vital additions on the inside as well. The old rumble technology in previous controllers has been replaced with haptic feedback, for example, which is a more precise form of vibration feedback.

The DualSense controller is equipped with new adaptive triggers which will allow players to feel the tension and release when, say, firing an arrow from a bow.

The controller comes with an integrated microphone and a USB-C port, which was long-overdue. The overhauled design gives a more rounded shape to the face and grip buttons.

A mic has been provided so that users can chat with friends without having to use a headset.

The company is yet to release the design of the PlayStation 5, which is slated for later this year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sony

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sony sets up a $100 million global relief fund for those hit by the pandemic

Apr 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Sony sets up a $100 million global relief fund for those hit by the pandemic
Sony unveils true-wireless WF-XB700 earbuds, and over-ear WH-CH710N headphones with ANC support

Sony WF-XB700 earbuds

Sony unveils true-wireless WF-XB700 earbuds, and over-ear WH-CH710N headphones with ANC support

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020