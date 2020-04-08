FP Trending

PlayStation users have yet more reason to cheer for Sony has unveiled the new controller for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games.

Ryan said they would share information on the console's design in the coming months.

Apart from the exterior, there are some vital additions on the inside as well. The old rumble technology in previous controllers has been replaced with haptic feedback, for example, which is a more precise form of vibration feedback.

The DualSense controller is equipped with new adaptive triggers which will allow players to feel the tension and release when, say, firing an arrow from a bow.

The controller comes with an integrated microphone and a USB-C port, which was long-overdue. The overhauled design gives a more rounded shape to the face and grip buttons.

A mic has been provided so that users can chat with friends without having to use a headset.

The company is yet to release the design of the PlayStation 5, which is slated for later this year.

