FP Trending

Sony has created a PS5 signup page, where it is taking pre-order reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis, reported GameSpot.

According to the PS5 pre-order FAQ page, the selection is based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities," and gamers will know if they have been selected if they are contacted via email.

The FAQ page adds that if a player receives an invitation, he/she is not guaranteed to be able to pre-order a PS5 console. According to the PlayStation, each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction."

The full pre-order quantity limitations per PSN ID include 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition, 2 DualSense wireless controllers, 2 DualSense charging stations, 2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets, 2 Media remotes, 2 HD Cameras

The GameSpot report adds that in a recent stream focused on the DualSense controller, Sony's senior vice president of marketing Eric Lempel made it clear that gamers will be given ample warning before pre-orders go live and the registration page confirms that those who are interested will be emailed before the start of the pre-order.

While Sony is yet to officially comment on the move, the company had given everyone a look at the new PlayStation 5 console at its Future of Gaming event in June. The console is supposed to have two versions, a standard model with Blu-ray drive and a slimmer Digital Edition that is disc-less and is entirely based on downloads and streaming.