Sony starts online registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 pre-orders

The FAQ page adds that if a player receives an invitation, he/she is not guaranteed to be able to pre-order a PS5 console.


FP TrendingAug 27, 2020 17:06:19 IST

Sony has created a PS5 signup page, where it is taking pre-order reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis, reported GameSpot.

According to the PS5 pre-order FAQ page, the selection is based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities," and gamers will know if they have been selected if they are contacted via email.

Sony PlayStation 5 and its accessories

According to the PlayStation, each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction."

The full pre-order quantity limitations per PSN ID include 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition, 2 DualSense wireless controllers, 2 DualSense charging stations, 2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets, 2 Media remotes, 2 HD Cameras

The GameSpot report adds that in a recent stream focused on the DualSense controller, Sony's senior vice president of marketing Eric Lempel made it clear that gamers will be given ample warning before pre-orders go live and the registration page confirms that those who are interested will be emailed before the start of the pre-order.

While Sony is yet to officially comment on the move, the company had given everyone a look at the new PlayStation 5 console at its Future of Gaming event in June. The console is supposed to have two versions, a standard model with Blu-ray drive and a slimmer Digital Edition that is disc-less and is entirely based on downloads and streaming.

 

