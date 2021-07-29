Thursday, July 29, 2021Back to
Sony sells 10 milion units of PS5 globally; becomes the fastest-selling console in the company's history

Sony suggested that the PS5 will get more exclusive gaming titles soon including God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games and more.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2021 17:41:44 IST

Sony PlayStation 5 has achieved a new milestone. As revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)'s blog post, it has sold 10 million units of PS5 (Review) globally since it was launched in November 2020. This makes it the fastest-selling console in Sony's history. It is revealed that it was back in April when PS5 attained the mark of 7.8 million. The PS5 sales have also outdone the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

Sony PlayStation 5

However, it is to be noted that supply challenges and the global pandemic have made it difficult for people to get their hands on the console. People were struggling to pre-order the PlayStation 5 in India.

Sony, in its blog post, thanked its Product Development and the Hardware Engineering and Operations teams. It stated, "We are incredibly grateful to our fans for the terrific reception of PS5 and our growing portfolio of gaming entertainment. Without your support and confidence, this early success would not have been possible."

Additionally, the company suggested that the PS5 will get more exclusive gaming titles soon. This includes a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital, Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games. There will be more games such as Battlefield 2042 from Electronic Arts, DEATHLOOP from Bethesda, Far Cry 6 From Ubisoft, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab.

It is also revealed that the PS5's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold more than 1.1 million copies, and Returnal has also sold more than 560,000 copies since their respective launches.

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes in two variants: the standard variant with a disc is priced at Rs 49,990, while the disc-less digital variant is priced at Rs 39,990.

