Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony reveals TVs ‘ready for PlayStation 5’ with 4K, 8K support, automatic low latency mode and more

With very low Game Mode response time, the 55-inch TVs feature Bravia Game Mode.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 18:25:17 IST

Sony has announced the launch of two “Ready for PS5” televisions. The TV sets have made their way to the market just months ahead of the unveiling of the gaming console PlayStation 5.

The TV models launched are the Sony X900H/XH90 4K HDR and the Z8H/ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED TV that was announced at CES this year. Both the models come with high grade LED lighting with local dimming features to support high contrast images used in games, as reported by Forbes.

Sony reveals TVs ‘ready for PlayStation 5’ with 4K, 8K support, automatic low latency mode and more

Image: Sony

The X900H/XH90s also support 4K visuals at up to 120 frames per second (fps) and offer Automatic Low Latency Mode switching that automatically switches the monitor to its game mode whenever it detects a gaming source.

With very low Game Mode response time (7.2 ms on the X90H), the 55-inch TVs feature Bravia Game Mode. This will help users to control their TV as well as PS5 with the new DualSense wireless controller. The television remote will also be able to control the PS5.

For great audio experience, both the models come with Acoustic Multi-Audio technology. Sony says they use sound positioning tweeters to deliver precisely controlled, high-quality audio from the exact point it’s happening within the scene.  The company also says that you will be able to play games at a resolution of 8K on the ZH8.

For the 55-inch model, X900H will cost $999, while the 85-inch one comes for $2,799.  The Z8H with 8K is priced at a higher band. The 75-inch model costs $5,999 and the 85-inch TV can be bought for $8,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sony

Sony to ramp up the production of PS5 to meet increased demand due to COVID-19: Reports

Jul 17, 2020
Sony to ramp up the production of PS5 to meet increased demand due to COVID-19: Reports
Konami decides against launching the full version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2021

PES 2021

Konami decides against launching the full version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2021

Jul 17, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020