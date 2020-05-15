FP Trending

Sony’s Sucker Punch Productions released a new 18-minute trailer for its upcoming samurai game Ghost of Tsushima.

The footage highlights different aspects of the island of Tsushima where players will be able to summon a ghost and travel around the world.

As per a report in The Verge, the new trailer marks the first real footage of Ghost of Tsushima that Sucker Punch has shown since E3 2018, when it had first showcased a few highlights from the game.

The report adds that the gameplay elements allow players to summon a gust of wind that directs them towards their goal. It further goes on to say that players will be able to enjoy the game with a fully subtitled Japanese voice track. This will be accompanied by an optional black-and-while film grain filter to give it a classic samurai film feel.

According to Sucker Punch’s website, the game is set in the year 1274, when samurai warriors were the legendary defenders of Japan. However, the fearsome Mongol Empire invaded the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population.

“As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan,” the description adds

Ghost of Tsushima will be released on PS4 on 17 July 2020.