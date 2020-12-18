FP Trending

Sony has finally done it. Days after CD Projekt Red announced that people not satisfied with the playing experience of Cyberpunk 2077 can request refunds, Sony has initiated the process and the game is no longer available on the PlayStation Store. With an official note to the customers, Sony has mentioned that gamers who had bought Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store will be able to avail full refund. The payment method and financial institution will affect the process of refund and the time needed to give the money back, the firm said.

The updated note to customers states that SIE strives to make sure that there is high level of customer satisfaction and thus they will begin offering a full refund to gamers who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” the note further read.

Explaining the refund process, the post said: “Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution”.

However, Sony had to come to this decision out of the liability to maintain goodwill after the developers of the game had announced that unhappy buyers can request refunds. Customers saw while initiating refunds on PlayStation or Xbox that the request was not going through, meaning CD Projekt Red had not really kept Sony or Microsoft in the loop while making the announcement.

Earlier Sony had announced that its policy did not allow for refunds if the game was already downloaded and played. Given the situation, Sony had no other choice but to pull back the game from the PS Store and now it is expected that Microsoft will do the same. The reception for the much-anticipated game has been disappointing to say the least. Customers had said that Cyberpunk 2077 was very difficult to play on PlaySattaion4 and Xbox One. The problems persisted in the next gen consoles as well and there were a lot of bugs to be dealt with on PC as well.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt's VP of business development and board member, remained hopeful though as he declared that the game was “playable” despite the unsatisfactory experience.