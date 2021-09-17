FP Trending

Sony PlayStation 5 has received a new update that introduces a number of features such as SSD expansion, 3D audio support for TV speakers, and more. Sony has also announced an update for the PlayStation and the PlayStation Remote Play apps. This is the second major update for PS5 and brings SSD expansion. The feature will allow users to expand the storage by changing the inbuilt SSD. They can upgrade to any M.2 SSD with heatsink based on Sony's requirements.

The interesting feature is 3D Audio support for TV speakers. Users can enable this via the Sound settings and once done, it will adapt the two-channel TV speakers into three-dimensional sounds for an immersive experience, especially while gaming.

There will be several UI changes too. Users can customise the Control Center for a personalised look. The enhanced game base will let people send and read messages from the game base itself. Game Library and Home Screen have been updated too and will now show PS4/PS5 games separately. The update also includes screen reader controls.

PlayStation Now users can choose between 720p or 1080p screen resolutions and helps them solve connectivity and more issues via a streaming connection test.

Additionally, users can award others with a new 'Leader' title which is visible on players’ profiles, get an automatic video of their personal best game performance, and access a trophy tracker to get access to up to five trophies per game through the Control Center.

The update is now available for users.

Sony will also roll out an update for the PS Remote Play and PS apps on 23 September. The PS5 Play update will include the ability to remotely stream PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, browse their control menus, and do more. High internet connectivity is recommended.

The PS5 app users will be able to view their friends’ Share Screen broadcasts together. There will be some PS5 Console enhancements too.