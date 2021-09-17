Friday, September 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 new update brings SSD expansion, 3D Audio for TVs, and more: All you need to know

Users can award others with a new 'Leader' title which is visible on players’ profiles, get an automatic video of their personal best game performance.


FP TrendingSep 17, 2021 13:45:53 IST

Sony PlayStation 5 has received a new update that introduces a number of features such as SSD expansion, 3D audio support for TV speakers, and more. Sony has also announced an update for the PlayStation and the PlayStation Remote Play apps. This is the second major update for PS5 and brings SSD expansion. The feature will allow users to expand the storage by changing the inbuilt SSD. They can upgrade to any M.2 SSD with heatsink based on Sony's requirements.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

The interesting feature is 3D Audio support for TV speakers. Users can enable this via the Sound settings and once done, it will adapt the two-channel TV speakers into three-dimensional sounds for an immersive experience, especially while gaming.

There will be several UI changes too. Users can customise the Control Center for a personalised look. The enhanced game base will let people send and read messages from the game base itself. Game Library and Home Screen have been updated too and will now show PS4/PS5 games separately. The update also includes screen reader controls.

PlayStation Now users can choose between 720p or 1080p screen resolutions and helps them solve connectivity and more issues via a streaming connection test.

Additionally, users can award others with a new 'Leader' title which is visible on players’ profiles, get an automatic video of their personal best game performance, and access a trophy tracker to get access to up to five trophies per game through the Control Center.

The update is now available for users.

Sony will also roll out an update for the PS Remote Play and PS apps on 23 September. The  PS5 Play update will include the ability to remotely stream PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, browse their control menus, and do more. High internet connectivity is recommended.

The PS5 app users will be able to view their friends’ Share Screen broadcasts together. There will be some PS5 Console enhancements too.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation 5

CES 2020: Sony reveals new PlayStation 5 logo, confirms 2020 launch for next PS5 device

Jan 07, 2020
CES 2020: Sony reveals new PlayStation 5 logo, confirms 2020 launch for next PS5 device
AMD’s Q1 2019 financial report may have confirmed the Sony PS5’s 2020 release

AMD

AMD’s Q1 2019 financial report may have confirmed the Sony PS5’s 2020 release

May 02, 2019
Sony confirms 'PlayStation 5' with new controllers; coming out in the end of 2020

PlayStation 5

Sony confirms 'PlayStation 5' with new controllers; coming out in the end of 2020

Oct 08, 2019
PlayStation 5 will be 100 times faster than PlayStation 4 due to custom-built SSD: Sony

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 will be 100 times faster than PlayStation 4 due to custom-built SSD: Sony

May 25, 2020
Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm on Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center and more

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm on Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center and more

May 17, 2021
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 specifications along with ray tracing and 8K support

PlayStation 5

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 specifications along with ray tracing and 8K support

Apr 16, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021